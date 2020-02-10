Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

