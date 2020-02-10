Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $10.96. Front Yard Residential shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 3,010 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

