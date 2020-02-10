FuzeX (FXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,209.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Token Store, Livecoin and CPDAX. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $726,250.00 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Livecoin, Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinbe, COSS, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

