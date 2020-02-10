G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $19.87. 230,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

