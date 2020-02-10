Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.90. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 10,202 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Galaxy Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

In other Galaxy Gaming news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $26,550.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,300. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

