GCN Coin Market Cap Hits $126,215.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $126,215.00 and $10.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00750110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000296 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

