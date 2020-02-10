GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.50 ($1.06) and last traded at A$1.51 ($1.07), approximately 170,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 635,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.51 ($1.07).

The company has a market cap of $816.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.51.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

