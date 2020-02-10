Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Up 1.8%

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 8,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 103,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GELYF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

