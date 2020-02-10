Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64, approximately 348 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

