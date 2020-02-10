German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,635. The firm has a market cap of $918.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the third quarter worth about $281,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

