GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 87000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and a PE ratio of -17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

