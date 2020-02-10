Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

