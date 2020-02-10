Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

