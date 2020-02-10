Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 108,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,175. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 82,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

