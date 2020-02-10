Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.26

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 3611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.41.
About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
