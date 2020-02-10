Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Position Lifted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.97. 104,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $205.37.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.