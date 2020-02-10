Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.03, approximately 570 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 13.41% of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

