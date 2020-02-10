Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 3,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

