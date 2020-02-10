Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $67.33.

