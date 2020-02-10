Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades FGL (NYSE:FG) to Neutral

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FG. TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get FGL alerts:

FG opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FGL has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FGL in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FGL by 723.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.