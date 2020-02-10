Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

GTN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 434,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,732. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $26,008,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth $19,048,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 837.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 163,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,615,000 after purchasing an additional 144,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

