Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,480. The firm has a market cap of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

