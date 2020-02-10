GWM Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 110,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 347,373 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $32,840,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

