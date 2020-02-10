GWM Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

