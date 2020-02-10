GWM Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Centene by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Centene by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 912,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

