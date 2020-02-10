Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

