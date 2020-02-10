Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Down 0.3%

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.65, 109,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 135,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

