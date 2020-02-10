Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Nike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 26,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 407,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

