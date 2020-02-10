Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. 6,024,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,961. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

