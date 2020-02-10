Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.466-1.496 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,020,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

