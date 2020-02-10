Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.466-1.496 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.20 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.