Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,236,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. 12,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

