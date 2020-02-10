Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.98. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 4,644,581 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

