Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.50 ($2.51).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HSTG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.47). 541,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.75. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.