Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haymaker Acquisition by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 1,108,797 shares during the period.

HYACU remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Monday. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

