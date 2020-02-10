HC Wainwright Raises Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target to

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRNB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of PRNB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,136. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

In other news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,872,862. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

