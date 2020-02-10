Head to Head Contrast: Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Unum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals $240,000.00 296.90 -$26.61 million ($0.75) -0.85 Unum Therapeutics $9.73 million 2.46 -$34.53 million ($1.39) -0.56

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unum Therapeutics. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Unum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -90.95% Unum Therapeutics -388.07% -96.07% -58.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Unum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Unum Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 485.85%. Unum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,182.05%. Given Unum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unum Therapeutics is more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Unum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Unum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, a topoisomerase 2 inhibitor, which completed a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). Its product portfolio also includes ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r NHL; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers; and BOXR1030, which is in pre-clinical stage, targets GPC3, an oncofetal antigen expressed in various tumors, including liver and lung cancers. The company has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. Unum Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

