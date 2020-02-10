Head to Head Review: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) versus Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Oritani Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Oritani Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.05 $149.24 million $2.74 14.28 Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oritani Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 35.98% 18.63% 1.69% Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and Oritani Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oritani Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.53%. Oritani Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Oritani Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oritani Financial is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Oritani Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

