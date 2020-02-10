Head-To-Head Survey: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) vs. Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (NYSE:CNRFF)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 110.72 -$13.57 million N/A N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.52 million 0.72 $42.93 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.15% -3.85% Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.70% 5.84% 3.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

