Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

