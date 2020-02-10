Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 126,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

