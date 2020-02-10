Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

