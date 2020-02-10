HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

FNF traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,911. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.