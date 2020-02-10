HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

NYSE MTN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.90. 168,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,188. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

