HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Life Storage accounts for 2.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Life Storage worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Storage by 71.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 155,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,015. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

