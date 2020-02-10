Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,483,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

