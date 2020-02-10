Highland Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,807. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

