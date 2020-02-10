Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.25. 1,216,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.26. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

