Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,133,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,968,000 after buying an additional 55,395 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.