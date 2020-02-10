HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HMS were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMSY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

